IIT Kanpur To Close GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process on October 16. The candidates who wish to appear for GATE 2023 can appear on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 14.

The candidates belong to general category, foreign nationals need to pay a late fee of Rs 2,200 per paper, while female, SC/ ST category candidates need to pay a late fee of Rs 1,350.

GATE 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in Click on the GATE 2023 registration process link Use login Id- User Id and password Fill the details and upload scanned documents Pay the application fee Click on 'Submit' Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The documents required for GATE 2023 registration are- candidate's photograph, signature, category certificate, PwD certificate. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 for 29 papers. There are 82 combinations of papers. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks; General Aptitude (GA)- 15 marks and rest papers is of 85 marks.