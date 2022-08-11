IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL For Cooperation In Research And Development In Defence And Aerospace Sectors

Image credit: iitk.ac.in IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) to jointly work on the emerging opportunities in the Defence and Aerospace sectors. The MoU was signed by Mr Jai Prakash Srivastava, Executive Director, on behalf of BHEL and Prof AR Harish, Dean of Research and Development, IIT Kanpur.

According to the IIT Kanpur release, both parties agreed in principle to co-operate, pursue research and development, and collaborate in manufacturing and supplying components, sub-assemblies and systems or equipment in mutually agreed areas of interest to address opportunities in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sectors. ALSO READ | IIT Kanpur To Organise GATE 2023; Exam Dates Announced, Application Process To Begin In September

Director, IIT Kanpur Prof. Abhay Karandikar said, "the Defence and Aerospace sectors are two of the most consistently evolving sectors in India. IIT Kanpur has been involved in various strategic partnerships and multi-disciplinary collaborations with government agencies as well as private organisations in these sectors. This agreement with BHEL initiates another such crucial agreement for the institute."

The collaboration will include critical technological avenues like anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, UAV engines, manufacturing of composite fixed-wing UAVs of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) category, cyber security, etc. IIT Kanpur is one of the leading institutes in the UAV research and development domain in India, while BHEL has established its leadership in manufacturing large products/systems.