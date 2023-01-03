IIT Kanpur Signs Agreement With Apollo Hospitals For Research Collaboration In MedTech

Image credit: Official Release The collaboration is a formal recognition of the rapid convergence of healthcare and technology that is transforming the practice of medicine.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals has signed an agreement for collaborative research in the clinical application of AI and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology. Professor AR Harish, Dean Research and Development, IIT Kanpur and Professor Krishnan Ganapathy, Director Apollo Telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals, signed the agreement in the presence of Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, and Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, among others.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo has been at the forefront of providing patients with access to the latest in medical technology. The group has also been very active in developing the new generation of healthcare talent. With two medical colleges, a medical school in the UK, an Apollo University and 20 institutions providing advanced training in Nursing and Hospital Administration, PhD programmes and 625 DNB seats in specialities and super specialities, we look forward to our experience and expertise adding value to the innovative research done at IIT Kanpur. The collaboration will provide teaching and research opportunities to those inside and outside the Apollo ecosystem.”

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “Being a research and educational institution of national importance, IIT Kanpur has consistently invested in imparting and undertaking cutting-edge multi-disciplinary research in science, technology and engineering in association with industry and other institutions. The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology that is coming up at IIT Kanpur is in line with IIT Kanpur’s endeavour to bring about a paradigm shift by merging medical research and technological innovations in the country. Now, with this MoU with Apollo Hospitals, we envision to have fruitful collaborations in areas such as AI in health and other emerging innovations that will contribute towards making India’s healthcare systems robust and self-reliant.”

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals reiterated that implementation of all aspects of digital health are now radically transforming the delivery of health care and the formal collaboration with IIT Kanpur would further accelerate this endeavour.

Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Head of the Department, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering Department, and Chair for Entrepreneurship and Innovation IIT Kanpur, is optimistic that this collaboration would identify several focused areas of mutual interest and result in impactful outcomes. Professor Krishnan Ganapathy, Director Apollo Telemedicine, who is also a distinguished honorary professor at IIT Kanpur, would be the principal coordinator for this joint collaboration.