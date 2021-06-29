IIT Kanpur, SGPGI Lucknow Sign MoU To Set Up Centre Of Excellence

IIT Kanpur, SGPGI Lucknow has signed MoU to set up Centre Of Excellence

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow and IIT Kanpur signed an MoU to advance innovation in accessible healthcare through indigenous solutions. Under the MoU, the institutes will set up a Centre of Excellence in Telemedicine and Healthcare robotics to nurture smart healthcare with an overarching objective of strengthening healthcare systems areas.

The MoU signing ceremony, held on 29th June 2021 was graced by key members from both institutes, including Prof. R. K. Dhiman, Director, SGPGI and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Professor Abhay Karandikar while addressing the gathering stated, “Through this initiative, two leading institutions of India will join hands to uphold their vision of a robust, indigenous healthcare system, focused on promoting interdisciplinary innovation. The MoU is a timely step in the right direction to enable an exchange of ideas across engineering and medicine, as professionals from IIT Kanpur will receive the opportunity to collaborate with specialized doctors at SGPGI, Lucknow.”

Through this MoU, IIT Kanpur and SGPGI Lucknow have agreed to establish an R&D set up for promoting telemedicine aided by ICT and 5G, and point-of-care testing and diagnostics. An integrated network of mobile health vans in rural areas and smart kiosks in urban locales will ensure last-mile connectivity to ascertain the availability of emergency healthcare services.

Commenting on the initiative’s vision, Prof RK Dhiman said, “We will jointly launch courses in various fields of Digital Health which is not available in any engineering and medical educational institutions in the country at the moment. Current Corona pandemic has made telemedicine technology very popular and useful tool to bridge the gap between care providers and citizen so there is a need to develop indigenous technology platform and systems in large scale which can be affordable and made available widely. This will promote entrepreneurship and develop a rural health system which can be deployed far and wide to strengthen the health system."

"The future holds the key for hybrid healthcare system for which the bond between engineering and medical discipline needs to be strengthened. In that context the timing of handshake between the two major institutions is appropriate which is going to yield immense benefit to the society,” he added.