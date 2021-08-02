IIT Kanpur To Set Up Centre For Energy Policy And Climate Solutions

IIT Kanpur to launch new centre

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will set up a new ‘Chandrakanta Kesavan Centre for Energy Policy and Climate Solutions’. The new centre seeks to assist policy makers with practical solutions to the problems of climate change. The aim of the new Centre will be to spearhead the development of technology and policy solutions to help India and the world combat climate change, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

The Centre, the IIT Kanpur statement said, will be an autonomous organization within the institute. It will be anchored in and work closely with the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering. The Centre will focus on policy, communications, education and outreach efforts aimed at implementing technology and science-based solutions in the country at large, outside the academic world. The center, IIT Kanpur says, will become a platform to bring eminent academics, technologists, researchers and policy makers from across the world together to discuss and address these issues.

An agreement to establish this center was signed between IIT Kanpur and Sudhakar Kesavan, an alumnus of the Class of 1976 from IIT Kanpur. The Centre is named in memory of his mother Dr Chandrakanta Kesavan who was a role model for Indian women in science. Dr Kesavan received her PhD in Acoustical Physics from Allahabad University in 1942, was a Fulbright post-doctoral scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked as a pioneering acoustical engineer and administrator at All India Radio, India’s national broadcaster. Mr Sudhakar and Alka Kesavan have pledged USD 2.5 M for supporting various activities of the Centre.

At the launch of the center, Mr. Kesavan said “I owe a large debt of gratitude to IIT Kanpur. The five years I spent at IIT Kanpur was an extraordinary experience in every way. The educational experience was enriching, the faculty was extraordinary and the bonds of friendship with my classmates are as strong today as they were then. I am honoured to be a part of the Institute’s endeavours in creating impactful initiatives to tackle the climate change.”

“I believe that the Chandrakanta Kesavan Centre for Energy Policy and Climate Solutions will add a fresh dimension in policy, communications, education and outreach efforts so that technology and science-based solutions can be effectively implemented in society. I believe that the Centre will be the preferred space for those seeking solutions and advice on matters related to energy technology, adoption strategies as well as policy and climate issues pertaining to decarbonization,” he added.

Citing the aim of the centre, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar in a statement said: “In the light of growing importance of sustainable energy and climate change, this center will promote and develop appropriate technology and policy solutions to help India and the world combat address challenges in energy and climate change. To demonstrate IIT Kanpur’s commitment to sustainable growth I have asked the centre to develop a plan for IIT Kanpur to become carbon neutral within the next five years.”

“The Centre’s broader aim is to develop low carbon solutions, provide the knowledge to build an appropriate policy framework, and engage with various stakeholders to help mitigate the challenges caused by the climate change, towards attaining a sustainable living. The Center will also act as the resource hub for policy makers and technologists,” the Director added.

The centre, IIT Kanpur statement said, also aims to conduct a Master’s programme with a specialization in ‘Energy Technology and Policy’, e-Masters in ‘Energy Technology, Economics and Policy’ for working professionals and communicate and engage with governments, businesses, and NGOs.