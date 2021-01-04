IIT Kanpur Promotes Use Of Cognitive Sciences For Mental Health Problems

  • Home
IIT Kanpur will also host the 7th Annual Conference of Cognitive Sciences (ACCS) from 23 to 25 January in an online mode. The IIT Kanpur students were asked to present papers during the conference in line with the main theme.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 3:07 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT-K) has started a new cognitive science department to research mental health problems and find new remedies. The students and faculty will be using new-age technology to find cures for mental problems. The use of cognitive science is expected to help in effective learning, remediation for mental-disorders, and development of user interfaces used by the software firms. IIT Kanpur will also host the 7th Annual Conference of Cognitive Sciences (ACCS) from 23 to 25 January in an online mode. The IIT Kanpur students were asked to present papers during the conference in line with the main theme.

The candidates will have to appear for Cognitive Science Joint Entrance Test [COGJET]-2021. The last date for submitting COGJET application is February 6, 2021. The application fee is Rs 500 for unreserved categories.

Direct link to register for COGJET 2021

Steps to apply for COGJET 2021

  • Register on the website then use the login ID, password you created to login.

  • Fill the application form and it has 5 sections then submit.

  • Upload necessary documents.

  • Pay the application fee using the payment gateway.

  • Check all details and submit your application.

The conference on cognitive sciences will be attended by keynote speakers including Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Prof. Bhoomika Kar, University of Allahabad, Prof. Ayelet Landau, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Thomas Metzinger, University of Mainz and Prof Pratik Mutha, IIT Gandhinagar.

The interested students can follow the direct link to ACCS

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
