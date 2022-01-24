Image credit: IIT Kanpur official website IIT Kanpur Professor Wins Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Award

Dr Bushra Ateeq, professor at the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) Department, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been selected for the Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Award-2021 in the Medical Sciences- Basic Research category.

Dr Ateeq is a recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in Medical Sciences (2020). She is also an Elected Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) and the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore (IASc).

Congratulating her, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “Dr. Bushra Ateeq has been at the forefront of research on cancer and has made some significant contributions in this field. IIT Kanpur is proud of the work she is doing and on behalf of the institute, I congratulate her for this achievement. This is another step towards keeping the flame of research and development burning high at IIT Kanpur.”

The aim of the Sun Pharma Science Foundation is to “promote scientific endeavors in the country by encouraging and rewarding excellence in medical and pharmaceutical sciences, and to give impetus to research activities in India.”

The award carries a trophy, citation and a cash prize.

“I am thankful to the Sun Pharma Science Foundation for the recognition. This is encouraging for the journey ahead in furthering my research. I am also grateful to the IIT Kanpur fraternity for offering such a vibrant environment for conducting research and forging collaborations without any hindrance or interference, and with complete freedom,” Dr Ateeq said.

Dr. Bushra Ateeq joined the BSBE department r in February 2013. She was trained as a postdoctoral fellow in Dr Arul Chinnaiyan’s group at Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, University of Michigan. She also served there as a Research Investigator (Junior Faculty) before joining IIT Kanpur.

She was also a postdoctoral trainee in Dr Shafaat Rabbani’s group at McGill University, Montreal. She served a brief stint as a Research Associate at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi.

Dr Ateeq received her PhD from Aligarh Muslim University.

Dr. Ateeq’s research interest involves exploration of the genetic and epigenetic changes that initiate cancer and its progression. She is also focusing on understanding the molecular events that drive cancer metastases and resistance towards chemotherapeutic drugs.

Dr Ateeq and her team also have the distinction of undertaking a first-of-its-kind attempt in India of testing nearly 121 prostate cancer tissue samples and identifying several significant genetic alterations, IIT Kanpur said.