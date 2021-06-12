  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Kanpur Professor Appointed Honorary Member Of WHO Body

IIT Kanpur Professor Appointed Honorary Member Of WHO Body

A professor at IIT-Kanpur has been appointed as an honorary member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Air Pollution and Health-Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG), a communiqué issued by premier institute said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 5:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur, ICICI Securities To Facilitate Rapid Delivery Of Medical Oxygen
IIT Kanpur Introduces New Programs In Statistics, Data Science
Oxygen Crisis: IIT Kanpur Team Launches Challenge To Develop Solutions
IIT Kanpur: No Termination, Waiver Of Courses For Students Amid COVID Surge
IIT Kanpur, I2Cure Join Hands For Molecular Iodine-Based Products Research
IIT Kanpur To Hold Launchpad Competition On April 23
IIT Kanpur Professor Appointed Honorary Member Of WHO Body
IIT Kanpur professor has been appointed as honorary member of WHO body
Kanpur:

A professor at IIT-Kanpur has been appointed as an honorary member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Air Pollution and Health-Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG), a communiqué issued by premier institute said.

Mukesh Sharma, an air quality expert associated with the civil engineering department at IIT-Kanpur, has melded rigorous research with policy engagement, it said. “Members of the Technical Advisory Group are selected across the globe and appointed by the Director-General, WHO,” the communique issued on Friday said.

WHO-TAG is an advisory body to the WHO providing technical guidance and inputs to support WHO's efforts and work in the fields of air pollution and health issues, including how member countries can achieve the air pollution and health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3.9.1, 7.1.2 and 11.6.2).

The SDGs or Global Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Mr Sharma has been associated with WHO, Geneva, International Council for Clean Transport, Clean Air Asia United National Environmental Program, Bangkok, and the World Bank, it said.

He will be part of the WHO advisory group on interventions/policies for air pollution control in 194 member states, the communique added. IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar congratulated Mr Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exams: How Different States Will Evaluate Students This Year
12th Board Exams: How Different States Will Evaluate Students This Year
PGI 2019-20: Manish Sisodia Alleges 'Secret' Friendship Between PM Modi, Punjab CM
PGI 2019-20: Manish Sisodia Alleges 'Secret' Friendship Between PM Modi, Punjab CM
DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year
DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year
TS PGECET 2021 Amit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download
TS PGECET 2021 Amit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download
IGNOU Admission 2021 For July Session Begins; Online Course Announced
IGNOU Admission 2021 For July Session Begins; Online Course Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................