IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 Total Job Offers Made, 33 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recorded highest number of offers at the ongoing placement season 2022-23.

Updated: Dec 5, 2022 9:31 pm IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recorded highest number of offers at the ongoing placement season 2022-23. The Institute has received a total of 682 job offers from 157 national as well as international companies at the end of day four. As per the IIT Kanpur release, a total of 836 students have secured jobs through campus placement and PPOs (pre-placement offers).

Apart from the regular hiring, 207 students have bagged PPOs from National and International companies, approximately 33 per cent higher than the placement session 2021-22. "The highest package so far this year for domestic is Rs 1.9 Crore, while there are a good number of packages from international recruiters as well. In all, 33 offers above Rs1 Crore have been received," reads an IIT Kanpur statement.

Last year, the Institute has recorded a highest packages at the end of phase 1 of placement season 2021-22, were Dollar 2,87,550 for international and Rs 1.2 Crore for domestic. So far, a total of 74 international offers have been received by IIT Kanpur this season, as compared to 47 international offers received during the last year.

IIT Kanpur has pulled in top recruiters like Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, McKinsey and Company, Square Point Capital, among others, this season.

