IIT Kanpur Placements 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore In Phase 1

IIT Kanpur placement 2021: The second phase will begin in January (representational)

IIT Kanpur Placements 2021-22: Indian Institute of Kanpur ended the first phase of 2021-22 placements on December 1. In the first phase, students received a total of 1,300 offers and accepted 1,100. These are in addition to 156 pre-placement offers accepted by them, the institute said.

The highest international offer is USD 287,550 (over Rs 2 crore) and Rs 1.2 crore for domestic, the institute said. In total, students have received 49 offers above Rs 1 crore, it added.

“The institute received an impressive 47 international offers at the end of Phase I. It sees a big jump of 150% as compared to last year when total of 19 international offers were received,” an official statement said.

Top recruiters include Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, and Tiger Analytics.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “...The resourcefulness and expertise IIT Kanpur possess is reflected in the trust the recruiters are bestowing upon us with such high number of offers across all sectors. This is also a positive indication of the steady revival of the economy and the increase in core sector jobs. I congratulate the students who are placed in the Phase I and am quite hopeful that we’d continue the run in the same spirit in the second phase as well.”

At the end of Phase I, more than 80 per cent students have been placed, out of which, about 69 per cent are undergraduates, and about 31 per cent are postgraduates.

The second phase of the placements will begin in January.