IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: Receives Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 1.9 Crore In Phase 1

IIT Kanpur received 74 international offers and recorded the highest domestic package of Rs 1.9 crore. A total of 33 offers above Rs 1 crore have been received from various international and national organisations.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 11:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has successfully concluded the phase 1 of placement season 2022-23. A total of 1,128 students accepted job offers and over 250 companies, including more than 35 startups, participated and offered 1,200 jobs. Additionally, more than 60 companies extended 208 PPOs which is 33 per cent more as compared to last year's PPOs.

The phase 1 saw 74 international offers indicating a jump of 57 per cent as compared to last year. So far, the highest domestic package received is Rs 1.9 crore. In all, 33 offers above Rs 1 crore have been received from various international and national organisations.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The placement season is a much-anticipated time of the year for the students and us, alike. We’re glad to have consistent trust and confidence extended to us by the recruiters in the recent past. As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R and D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well. I congratulate the students who are placed in the phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase as well.”

Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Students’ Placement Office, IIT Kanpur, said, “We thank all the recruiters for their continued support and trust shown to the institute and students. The phase 1 has surely bolstered the confidence of the students. We have seen a paradigm shift in PPOs this year with an increase of 33 per cent than the previous year. An appreciable number of offers came from various core industries and startups too. We hope to continue this sprint for the remainder of the season as well.”

Based on the number of students hired, the top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur are Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Private Limited, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, J P Morgan & Chase, Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Wells Fargo, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies, among others.

The phase 1 for the 2022-23 graduating batch started on December 1 and concluded on December 15, 2022. A good number of core companies have shown interest in campus hiring this year. To date, 24 per cent of the offers made at IIT Kanpur are from the core industries. The phase 2 of the campus placement 2022-23 season will begin from mid of January 2023.

