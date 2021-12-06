  • Home
IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: 940 Offers Received Till Day 4, 1.2 Crore Highest Domestic Package

Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 6, 2021 12:57 pm IST

IIT Kanpur placement 2021
New Delhi:

IIT Kanpur commenced placement season 2021-22 on December 1 and received a total of 940 offers till day 4 in which 773 offers were accepted. IIT Kanpur received 47 international offers and the highest package offered was USD 274,250 and Rs 1.2crore was the highest package offered for domestic offers. A total of 49 offers are offering a package of above Rs 1 crore. The institution witnessed a jump of 150 per cent in international offers as last year 19 international offers were received.

Till Day 4, a total of 773 students got placed in which 55 per cent are undergraduates and 45 percent are postgraduates. So far, 216 companies have completed their recruitment process.

IIT Kanpur said in its statement, “In 2020-21, at the end of Day 3, 665 offers were made whereas, in 2019-20, 594 offers were made. This shows a significant increase of 32.5% in the number of offers made till Day 3 this year, which is 887.”

“At the end of Day-4, 109 offers were in Core sector companies, which were made to 97 students. This constitutes over 11.5% of the total jobs offered. On the other hand, 16 Startups have offered 45 jobs, up until Day 4,” IIT Kanpur added further

Companies like Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, among others, participated in IIT Kanpur's placement.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “IIT Kanpur is known for its academic excellence and as an institute of trust. It is this trust that pulls in top recruiters from across the world year after year. The new highs we are witnessing so far this year is indicative of the growing trust recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students, despite the pandemic-induced challenges. We are confident and hopeful that we would end the remainder of the season on a high as well.”

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
