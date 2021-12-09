  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8

IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8

IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: "The highest packages so far are USD 274,250 for international and Rs. 1.2 crore for domestic," the release mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 8:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: 940 Offers Received Till Day 4, 1.2 Crore Highest Domestic Package
IIT Kanpur-Backed Company To Help Karnataka Government Develop Blockchain Network
IIT Kanpur Develops Self-Sustained Mechanism To Monitor Ganga River
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
IIT Kanpur Introduces 'Honours', 'Inter-Departmental' Degrees In Revamped BTech Curriculum
IIT Kanpur Launches 4 New E-Masters Degree Programmes For Working Professionals
IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8
The institute received a total of 1062 offers
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: In the ongoing campus placement season in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur), a total of 49 offers above Rs 1 crore received till day 8. The institute received a total of 1062 offers at the end of day 8, out of which, 885 were accepted. "So far, at the end of Day 8, the institute received 47 international offers. This is a big jump of 150% over last year when total of 19 international offers were received. The highest packages so far are USD 274,250 for international and Rs. 1.2 crore for domestic," the institute release mentioned.

A total of 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were accepted out of 207 offered. The top recruiters are- Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics, among others. “IIT Kanpur has witnessed excellent hiring trends across sectors this time. The numbers are very encouraging and much higher than the previous years. This growing trust the recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students is reflective of IIT Kanpur’s resolution to thrive for excellence," the spokesperson said.

A total of 1041 students have secured jobs through acceptance of 156 PPOs and 885 placement phase-1 offers, 287 companies have finished their recruitment process, it added.

The placement rounds are going on in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur IIT Placement IIT Placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature
Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature
.......................... Advertisement ..........................