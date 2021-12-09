IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8

Image credit: shutterstock.com The institute received a total of 1062 offers

IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: In the ongoing campus placement season in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur), a total of 49 offers above Rs 1 crore received till day 8. The institute received a total of 1062 offers at the end of day 8, out of which, 885 were accepted. "So far, at the end of Day 8, the institute received 47 international offers. This is a big jump of 150% over last year when total of 19 international offers were received. The highest packages so far are USD 274,250 for international and Rs. 1.2 crore for domestic," the institute release mentioned.

A total of 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were accepted out of 207 offered. The top recruiters are- Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics, among others. “IIT Kanpur has witnessed excellent hiring trends across sectors this time. The numbers are very encouraging and much higher than the previous years. This growing trust the recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students is reflective of IIT Kanpur’s resolution to thrive for excellence," the spokesperson said.

A total of 1041 students have secured jobs through acceptance of 156 PPOs and 885 placement phase-1 offers, 287 companies have finished their recruitment process, it added.

The placement rounds are going on in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.