IIT Kanpur Organises 'MechMicroFab-2022' To Give Hands-On Training On High-End Equipment

The workshop will give hands-on training on high-end equipment, planning and performing experiments, data collection and interpretation, and allied areas.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 4:48 pm IST

IIT Kanpur workshop
Image credit: Official Release
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has organized a high-end workshop on “Mechatronics and Microfabrication (MechMicroFab-2022)”. The workshop started on December 5 and will continue till December 15, 2022. The high-end workshop caters to the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical System (NM-ICPS) and aims to skill the next generation of researchers to adapt and evolve with scientific research and modern technologies in a rapidly transforming global manufacturing scenario.

MechMicroFab-2022 offers a platform for training with basic and advanced control systems, mechatronics, statistical tools, modern manufacturing, and precision micro or nanoscale fabrication technologies. The trained researchers will also align with the vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The coordinators of the workshop are Professor Janakarajan Ramkumar and Professor Sarvesh Kumar Mishra from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kanpur. Speakers from various reputed institutes will deliver lectures to complement learning on various thematic research areas.

Professor J Ramkumar said that there are 40 students participating in the workshop, including a good number of women researchers from across the country.

Professor Sarvesh Kumar Mishra added that the participants will receive hands-on training on high-end equipment, planning and performing experiments, data collection and interpretation, and basic etiquettes to maintain exorbitant precision machining and additive manufacturing systems which covers various application industries from biomedical to defence, aerospace to automotive sectors. In the 11-day-long workshop, priority will be given to imparting knowledge on certain areas that otherwise remain less explored.

MechMicroFab-2022 is funded by the Department of Science and Technology-Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB), Government of India.

