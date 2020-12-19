IIT Kanpur To Organise IEEE Winter School 2020 On Fog, Edge Computing

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the institute’s Electrical, Electronics Engineers (IEEE) winter school on fog/ edge computing. The IEEE winter school, in its second edition, will be held on December 29-30, 2020 in online virtual mode. The two-day virtual IEEE winter school on fog and edge computing seeks to address topics in conducting research for future 6G and next generation Internet of Things services and applications.

The Director of IIT Kanpur Abhay Karandikar in his social media handle posted: “IIT Kanpur is organizing the “2nd IEEE winter school on Fog/Edge Computing 2020”, a Virtual School, from December 29-30.”

The Director adding the registration link said: “To register (for free) and know more details of the event click the link https://iitk.ac.in/cce/comsoc-winter-school-20/index.php."

The 2nd edition of the IIT Kanpur’s IEEE Winter School will be organised by Dr Tao Zhang of NIST, USA and Professor Rajesh M Hegde of IIT Kanpur.

Elaborating the scope of IEEE Winter School on Fog/ Edge Computing, IIT Kanpur says: “ From Technology aspect, we will propose current views on how to identify potential roadblocks and then solve these technical challenges for future 6G wireless Network.”

“Now both the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) in US (emphasizes Data Telecom and Services) and the NGMN Alliance in Germany (emphasizes Telecom and Applications) have been also conducting similar research for future 6G and next Generation IoT Services and Applications,” a statement on the IIT Kanpur’s IEEE Winter School website reads.