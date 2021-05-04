  • Home
IIT Kanpur: No Termination, Waiver Of Courses For Students Amid COVID Surge

IIT Kanpur has announced that will be no termination from the undergraduate academic programmes and the graduating students can avail a waiver of 18 credits (or two courses) for any course type.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 4, 2021 8:57 am IST

IIT Kanpur: No Termination, Waiver Of Courses For Students Amid COVID Surge
IIT Kanpur has decided to remove Fail Grade for students amid COVID019 surge
New Delhi:

Taking into account the difficulties posed by the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced a slew of measures taken by its academic senate ‘to reduce the stress of our students’. There will be no termination from the undergraduate academic programmes and the graduating students can avail a waiver of 18 credits (or two courses) for any course type, IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar announced.

“Last 3 weeks have been depressing. The second wave of COVID-19 has paralyzed the country. In these extraordinary times, we need to be together and help one another. The Academic Senate has taken several extraordinary measures to reduce the stress of our students,” Karandikar tweeted.

There would be no termination from the undergraduate academic programmes at the end of 2020-21-II based on the academic performance.

The graduating students of IIT Kanpur will be able to avail of waiver for lab courses that were not offered in either of the semesters of the 2020-21 academic year and will not be offered in the summer term 2021.

The graduating students can also avail a waiver of 18 credits (or two courses) for any course type. This waiver will be in addition to the waiver for lab courses. Further, there will be no Fail grade (for some cases, the instructor can de-register students), IIT Kanpur director informed.

“I believe that the above measures approved by the Academic Senate will greatly help alleviate the anxiety of the students,” Mr Karandikar said.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
