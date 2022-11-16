IIT Kanpur, Microsoft To Launch Azure Society Of Excellence To Make 'Future-Ready' Startups

IIT Kanpur and Microsoft to launch a Centre of Excellence to make startups future-ready

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Microsoft will launch Azure Society Of Excellence to enable ‘future-ready’ startups that can lead on many fronts. The two enterprises, an IIT Kanpur statement said, have entered into an agreement to launch this programme. Under this programme, SIIC, IIT Kanpur and Microsoft will work together to support the startups by extending mentorship, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The programe will also enable access to ‘Founder’s Hub’- a talent-employability program for the future-ready startups in SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem,the statement added.

The collaboration, according to IIT Kanpur, will help startups at the institute to avail benefits of Microsoft Software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training, and skilling on Azure, mentors network, which includes exclusive access to Microsoft leadership and expert guidance from Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders. The Microsoft Mentor Network will also lend their support to provide expert feedback and advice on topics ranging from product roadmap to business plans and facetime with high-value VCs.

Under this programme, the startups from IIT Kanpur will also get access to flexible, scalable resources such as API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru for demonstration of tech value and scheduled in-person/online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace.

Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SIIC, IITK which will further enhance our respective startup acceleration efforts to provide an environment with the right support and structures and enable innovators to scale faster. With the Azure Society of Excellence, startups will be able to build innovative cloud-native apps and solutions to drive economic growth, which is inclusive, trusted, and sustainable.”

Microsoft and SIIC, IIT Kanpur will also work together to select and onboard startups for the Founder’s Hub, the institute said. The shortlisted startups can build prototypes using Azure credits with potential opportunities to work with Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) and the Microsoft leadership team.

Commenting on the agreement exchange between SIIC and Microsoft, Professor Ankush Sharma, Prof-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur said: “This collaboration between IIT Kanpur and Microsoft will help startups at SIIC reach new heights. Microsoft offers an excellent software pool, structure and expert support which, as and when blended with the innovations of our innovators, will make a remarkable difference in the society plus the startup ecosystem.”