IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’

The program is designed to master the knowledge of Natural Language Processing with future directions and hands-on live sessions, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 10:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Electronics and ICT (EICT) Academy, IIT Kanpur has collaborated with EICT Academy-NIT Patna, Malviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur to offer a two-weeks-long Faculty Development Program online course on “Natural Language Processing”. The program is designed to master the knowledge of Natural Language Processing with future directions and hands-on live sessions, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

The two-week course, as per an IIT Kanpur statement said, will cover some important topics like Basic Text Processing, Spelling Correction, Language Modelling, POS tagging, Distributional Semantics, Topic Models, Entity Linking, Information Extraction, Text Summarization, Text Classification, Sentiment Analysis and Opinion Mining and Dialog Systems.

The course will benefit the graduate students, post-doctoral researchers, young lecturers and working professionals working in this domain. The registration is open for faculty and students with limited seats till February 5. For registration, course content and other details, applicants can check -- ict.iitk.ac.in/nlp/.

EICT Academy IIT Kanpur is an initiative of IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Electronics Information Technology (MeitY) that seeks to provide job-oriented industry-relevant courses on the latest technology to students and faculty. All the Faculty Development Programs are recognized as per the Career Advancement Scheme guidelines, the IIT Kanpur statement said.

Under its Winter Training Program, this two-week-long program will carry certificates for the participants on the successful completion of the program, the IIT Kanpur statement added.

