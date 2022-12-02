IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree Programme In Financial Technology, Management; GATE Score Not Required

IIT Kanpur launches new degree programme in Financial Technology and Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a new eMasters degree programme in Financial Technology and Management. The new programme seeks to equip professionals with both theoretical and practical capabilities to navigate the fintech revolution. GATE score is not required to register and enrol for this programme. Applications for the January 2023 intake are open till December 4.

Professionals opting for this programme will receive mentorship from IIT Kanpur faculty and get an opportunity to interact with industry experts from RBI and its associate institutions, along with other financial institutions. As a key programme outcome, professionals will be able to make strategic decisions to solve real-world fintech challenges in different situations, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

This executive-friendly programme, the institute added, offers working professionals the flexibility to complete the eMasters degree between one and three years, without pausing their careers. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum is designed by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering. The IIT Kanpur programme also offers a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at the institute.

The weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-learning allow professionals a healthy pace to learn and catch up. Besides the uniquely tailored immersive learning format of the programme, the participants also get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation centre, and alumni network, adding up to a rich career advancement and networking experience, the institute said.