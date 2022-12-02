  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree Programme In Financial Technology, Management; GATE Score Not Required

IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree Programme In Financial Technology, Management; GATE Score Not Required

GATE score is not required to register and enrol for the new eMasters degree programme in Financial Technology and Management. Applications for the January 2023 intake are open till December 4.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 12:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree In Data Science, Business Analytics To Enhance Domain Expertise
IIT Kanpur Wins STEM Impact Awards 2022 For ‘Impactful Technology Transfer Activities’
IIT Kanpur, AARDO Conducts 'Mitigating Climate Change While Harnessing Renewable Energy' Training Programme
IIT Kanpur Signs Agreement With Korea Startup Forum To Promote Korean, Indian Startups
IIT Kanpur Hosts BIS-Academia Workshop On Mechanical Testing, Powder Metallurgical Processes, Products
IIT Kanpur, AARDO To Host 'Mitigating Climate Change While Harnessing Renewable Energy' Training Programme
IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree Programme In Financial Technology, Management; GATE Score Not Required
IIT Kanpur launches new degree programme in Financial Technology and Management
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a new eMasters degree programme in Financial Technology and Management. The new programme seeks to equip professionals with both theoretical and practical capabilities to navigate the fintech revolution. GATE score is not required to register and enrol for this programme. Applications for the January 2023 intake are open till December 4.

Professionals opting for this programme will receive mentorship from IIT Kanpur faculty and get an opportunity to interact with industry experts from RBI and its associate institutions, along with other financial institutions. As a key programme outcome, professionals will be able to make strategic decisions to solve real-world fintech challenges in different situations, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

This executive-friendly programme, the institute added, offers working professionals the flexibility to complete the eMasters degree between one and three years, without pausing their careers. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum is designed by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering. The IIT Kanpur programme also offers a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at the institute.

The weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-learning allow professionals a healthy pace to learn and catch up. Besides the uniquely tailored immersive learning format of the programme, the participants also get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation centre, and alumni network, adding up to a rich career advancement and networking experience, the institute said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TANCET 2023 Exam Dates Postponed; Registration To Begin Soon At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023 Exam Dates Postponed; Registration To Begin Soon At Tancet.annauniv.edu
Last Date To Submit AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Extended Till December 31
Last Date To Submit AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Extended Till December 31
IGNOU December 2022 TEE Exams Begin Today; Over 6 Lakh Students To Appear
IGNOU December 2022 TEE Exams Begin Today; Over 6 Lakh Students To Appear
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List Today
World Computer Literacy Day 2022 Today; Know History, Significance
World Computer Literacy Day 2022 Today; Know History, Significance
.......................... Advertisement ..........................