IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree In Data Science, Business Analytics To Enhance Domain Expertise

IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced a new eMasters degree programme in Data Science and Business Analytics. The programme provides an in-depth conceptual understanding of mining and analytical techniques for predictive and descriptive analysis of data. Applications for the January 2023 batches are open and candidates can apply till December 4, 2022. To apply online candidates need to visit the official website- emasters.iitk.ac.in/data-science-and-business-analytics.

Professionals can apply without a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score and it will help them to build expertise in cutting-edge data science tools required for business analytics. It will also prepare to leverage data science applications for making strategic business decisions.

The executive-friendly programme offers professionals the flexibility to complete the same between one to three years. Experts from the Department of Economics, Department of Industrial and Management Engineering, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur will teach this 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech or PhD) at IIT Kanpur.

The high-impact format is taught through weekend-only live interactive sessions coupled with self-paced learning. Professionals get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell and incubation centre, and alumni network, which help them to build a rich career and networking experience.

As a part of the programme, participants will also get a chance to visit the campus and interact with the distinguished faculty and their peer group. Professionals would also receive a Senate-approved degree through convocation after the successful completion of the course.