IIT Kanpur Launches 5 New eMasters Programmes In Economics, Fintech, Business Analytics

IIT Kanpur launches 5 new programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched five new eMasters degree programmes in Economics, Fintech and Business Analytics. The new programmes have been devised keeping in mind India’s rapid acceleration as one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world. These five courses, an IIT Kanpur statement said, will prepare working professionals to contribute to India’s holistic growth fueled by rapid economic reforms.

Addressing the need to bridge talent gaps, the institute has launched five new eMasters programme - eMasters in Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance and Data Analysis; and Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Data Science and Business Analytics; and Financial Technology and Management. The eMasters Degree Programme in Economics and Finance in Business; eMasters Degree Programme in Economics, Finance and Data Analytics and Economics, Finance, and Public Policy Programme are being offered by the Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur.

The executive-friendly eMasters degree programmes at IIT Kanpur do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. Application deadline for the January 2023 intake for all these programmes is December 4. The emasters.iitk.ac.in website is hosting the details on application and other programme details.

While the eMasters Degree Programme in Economics and Finance in Business will equip professionals with a practical understanding of financial concepts, economic tools, and pricing mechanisms with a core emphasis on business finance, the eMasters Degree Programme in Economics, Finance and Data Analytics will help professionals deepen their understanding of economics and finance with strong exposure to quantitative economics and data analysis.

The Economics, Finance, and Public Policy Programme, the institute added, will help professionals build relevant knowledge and capabilities integral to dynamic policy planning and implementation process.

The eMasters Degree Programme in Data Science and Business Analytics will offer professionals an in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge data science tools for business analytics. The Financial Technology and Management Programme will impart theoretical and practical capabilities among professionals, enabling them to navigate the financial revolution, make strategic decisions, and drive the firm's growth. These two eMasters Degree Programme are being offered by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering.