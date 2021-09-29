IIT Kanpur To Launch Virtual Postgraduate Programmes

IIT Kanpur has announced to launch eMasters programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced to launch four new virtual postgraduate programmes. The four eMasters include programs in Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics & Management; and Derivatives Market & Risk Management. These e-Masters programmes will create a virtual learning environment for the students and will help them improve their digital skills.

The course will include 60 credits, 12 module industry-focused curriculum offers flexible completion timelines (one to three years). Students pursuing virtual masters courses will be granted IIT Kanpur alumni status, access to IIT Kanpur’s placement cell, alumni network, and incubation cell.

The credits earned during the program can be transferred to an advanced degree (regular MTech or PhD) at IIT Kanpur by a participant selected to pursue the advanced degree and subject to Senate approval. Corporates can also sponsor the programs for their employees.

As per an official statement by IIT Kanpur, “In August 2020, the Indian government announced National Education Policy 2020, which permitted top academic institutes to offer online degrees for the first time ever. IIT Kanpur, which ranks among the top 5 NIRF institutes of India, welcomed the move by deciding to offer eMasters degree programs in specialized industry-focused topics.

Announcing the launch, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: “IIT Kanpur is a pioneer in offering high-quality education, conducting impactful research and providing leadership in technological innovations. Our executive education certification programs are highly popular among working professionals looking to upskill and gain domain expertise.”

“With the launch of eMasters, we have taken another step forward by providing degree credential programs that give working professionals access to our complete ecosystem of resources and knowledge,“ Mr Karandikar added in his statement.