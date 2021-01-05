IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy Appoints First Director

La Trobe University Research Academy of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has appointed Professor Suresh Chandra Srivastava as its first director. He is expected to initiate training for skilled research students and expand the Institute’s industrial partnerships. The presence of Australia’s La Trobe University academy is expected to further boost relevant industrial exposure to engineering and research students. La Trobe University Research Academy is situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The main aim of the research academy is to help IIT Kanpur in finding global solutions to problems including health hazards, food scarcity, lack of infrastructure and transportation facilities.

The Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Abhay Karandikar welcomed Prof Srivastava as he said, “We are excited to have him on board with us as the Director of the IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy. I am quite certain that Prof. Srivastava, with his decades of experience in research and academia, will help the Academy achieve and surpass all its set goals”.

While reflecting further on the role La Trobe University Research Academy at IIT Kanpur, its Vice Chancellor John Dewar said, “The world faces unprecedented challenges across areas like health, food and water security, and urban planning and transport, and now more than ever we need strong international research collaborations and a shared commitment to finding global solutions”.

The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy was launched during an event in Mumbai in February 2020.