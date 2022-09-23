IIT Kanpur Invites Applications For Third Cohort Of eMasters Programmes

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till September 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) has invited applications for the third cohort of eMasters programmes. According to IIT Kanpur, the three new postgraduate programmes announced this year are- Communication Systems, Cyber Security and Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management. "Starting in January 2023, these eMasters programmes will provide an executive-friendly virtual learning environment that will deliver course content online and help upskilling working professionals with industry experience and expand their career options," the release read. ALSO READ | IIM Lucknow Begins Registration For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance

The candidates interested to apply for the eMasters programmes can do so on the official website- emasters.iitk.ac.in till September 30.

Know About Three New PG Programmes

eMasters programme in Communication Systems is designed for professionals in the fields of Communications Equipment, Computers and Electronics, Electronics and Electrical, Optoelectronics and Fiber, Network Equipment and Virtualisation, Telecommunication, VLSI, IoT, and Signal Processing. Through this programme, the working professionals will get a comprehensive understanding and knowledge of modern digital communications systems.

eMasters programme in Cyber Security has a strong focus on building capabilities in evolving threat landscapes. The programme is beneficial for cyber security enthusiasts.

eMasters programme in Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management aims to provide professionals with a conceptual understanding of the power sector, with regulations building on fundamental economic principles.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “In last few years, IIT Kanpur has brought significant reforms in broadening the learning and curricular spectrum of the institute. Our eMasters program is a one-of-a-kind initiative to ensure more flexible and seamless learning opportunities by going beyond the traditional scope of learning. In the last two years, we have got a great response from more than 250 professionals preferring to enroll across four eMasters programmes."