IIT Kanpur Introduces New Programs In Statistics, Data Science

IIT Kanpur introduces new programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has introduced two new programmes from the academic year 2021-22. The new programmes four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and five-year Bachelor of Science - Master of Science (BS-MS) programmes in Statistics and Data Science will be offered by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The admissions to the programs will be through JEE Advance.

In order to keep the students acquainted with new challenges with data and the associated cutting-edge technology, IIT Kanpur said, it will invite industry personnel for guest lectures, real data analysis projects, seminar presentations, and industry internships for students.

The program will be tailor-made for students interested in the study and analysis of data. The program, as per an IIT Kanpur statement, will focus on areas including Fundamental Statistical and Mathematical, Computational and Data Science application courses with students having opportunity to do elective courses from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

The programmes seek to prepare students with skills relevant to the rapidly growing interdisciplinary field of big data analytics. The graduates of the programs will be empowered with the skills and knowledge to build flourishing careers in data science industry and also pursue higher studies in classical and modern statistics, and data science.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said: “The last decade has seen significant changes in the field of statistics with an ever-increasing focus on the computational aspects of statistical methodologies. Data science, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning is playing increasingly important roles in findingsolutions to diverse real-world problems.”

“Research in data science in the next 20 years is expected to focus on developing mathematically rooted models that can be implemented efficiently. The synergy of theory and applications requires training specific to a unique set of skills, and the BS and BS-MS programs in Statistics and Data Science have been launched in response to this need of effective implementation in real-life situations,” he added.

The IIT Kanpur statement said: "Students undergoing the BS and BS-MS programs in Statistics and Data Science will be exposed to various types of structured and unstructured data with applications in solving real world problems. This would include data related to health, biomedicine, bioinformatics and digital health, retail, banking and financial data; image processing data; seismological data; social media and social network analysis; energy sector, transportation, agriculture etc."

In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to give a much needed boost to research and analytics in this important emerging area, the IIT statement added