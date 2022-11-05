IIT Kanpur Inaugurates Indian Governance Summit 2022 Today

IIT Kanpur inaugurates the Indian Governance Summit 2022 today.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur hosted the Indian Governance Summit’22 today, November 5. Gracing as the chief guest of the event Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shanker Mishra inaugurated the summit with a visit to some critical research and development facilities of the institute. The annual Indian Governance Summit highlights key issues of policy-making from an India-specific standpoint and seeks solutions and comprehensive discussions on it by invited dignitaries and attendees.

As part of the inauguration of the summit, Durga Shanker Mishra visited the C3i Hub, Centre of Excellence for Drones, and National Centre for Flexible Electronics at IIT Kanpur. At C3i Hub, he was shown the blockchain technology developed at IIT Kanpur for e-Governance, and the techniques developed to address security vulnerabilities.

At the Centre of Excellence for Drones, Professor Abhishek from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur showcased to the chief guest the endurance, altitude and load capacity of drones, along with fuel cell development for drones. He was also shown the drones used for vaccines and essential deliveries during COVID.

Durga Shanker Mishra took stock of the printable electronics and writable electronics circuits developed at IIT Kanpur’s National Centre for Flexible Electronics. He was shown various devices like the 3D printable anti-counterfeiting labels, Likhotronics (writable electronics), the clean room, Radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, novel haptic smartwatch for the visually impaired, thermal jacket, IV bottle level detection label that automatically detects fluid flow, meta surface antenna, pressure sensor for smart shelf, among others.

Being present as the chief guest, Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh said, "Public policy today is not only about planning, but about implementation. In today's India, delivering public policies effectively to the masses is key. I'm truly delighted after visiting the various R and D facilities at IIT Kanpur today. I think a lot has changed from what it used to be earlier. IIT Kanpur is taking lead on various fronts."

Durga Shanker Mishra emphasized largely on the importance of prioritizing vernacular languages in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) while learning English as a communicating language. He said that we should not let language be a barrier, but our strength.

Durga Shanker Mishra was given a detailed presentation on the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, coming up as an ambitious mega project at IIT Kanpur. He also visited the ambitious Hridyantra project, also known as the LVAD (left ventricular assist device) facility, which is working on developing an affordable and advanced artificial heart that can be a game-changer in medical sciences. He was shown the prototype under development and the ongoing research on surface treatment in addition to a simulator which mimics the variable blood flow in the heart for testing LVAD.