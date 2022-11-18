IIT Kanpur, IISc Bengaluru Researchers Develop Technology To Turn ACs Into Affordable Air Purifiers

The invention by IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore is expected to be a boon for many.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have developed a one-of-a-kind technology to turn Air Conditioners (ACs) into affordable air purifiers during the winter season. With smog and pollution posing grave danger across several cities, especially during the winter, this invention is expected to be a boon for many, officials said.

Ankush Sharma, Professor in charge (Innovation and Incubation) at IIT-Kanpur said, "This technology comes as a simplistic handy tool, which can be easily mounted atop regular ACs and utilised by switching on the 'fan mode'. The air filters are equipped with 'Anti-Microbial Air Purification Technology' developed by the researchers. It has been tested at National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab and has proven to be able to successfully deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (Delta variant) with an efficiency of 99.24 per cent."

Co-professor-in-charge (Innovation and Incubation) Amitabha Bandyopadhyay said, "This indigenous revolutionary innovation has tremendous potential to succeed in the global market. This launch is indicative of technology catering to critical world problems." The existing air filters in the market work on a particle capture mechanism. However, with continuous use, the filter itself becomes a breeding ground for germs like a Petri dish. "The minimum cost of such air purifiers in the market is around Rs 10,000, which usually comes with a fan and an air filter to clean the air. On the other hand, this new type of air filter has proven to restrict microbial growth and is capable of capturing PM2.5, PM10, dust, pollen, allergens and germs from the air while purifying," Mr Bandyopadhyay said.

The technology has been licensed to AiRTH, a start-up incubated at IIT-Kanpur, for marketing. "It has been launched in the form of a product as 'Clean Air Module' and comes at an affordable price of Rs 2,000. One 'Clean Air Module' is claimed to be as effective as 10 normal AC filters. The product is now available for purchase through AiRTH's website and other e-commerce sites," said Ravi Kaushik, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and CEO of AiRTH.

