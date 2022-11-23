IIT Kanpur Hosts BIS-Academia Workshop On Mechanical Testing, Powder Metallurgical Processes, Products

IIT Kanpur organised BIS academia workshop on Nov 22

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur organised a day-long BIS-Academia Workshop on Standardisation of Mechanical Testing and Powder Metallurgical Processes and Products on Tuesday, November 22. The BIS-Academia workshop was hosted under the aegis of the Advanced Centre of Materials Science (ACMS) and Bureau of Indian Standards. The workshop was attended by around 100 participants including faculty and staff members, research scholars and students.

The workshop attendees, as per an official statement, were introduced to the BIS Care App which can be freely downloaded and used to check the authenticity of any BIS standard marked and hallmarked product purchased by consumers. As one of its remits, BIS has taken up the initiative of reaching out to academia and conducting guest lecture for apprising the students, research scholars, staff and faculty colleagues about the ongoing standardization efforts and procedures, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

The Advanced Centre for Materials Science was launched at IIT Kanpur in 1978 with a view to make major materials preparation and characterization facilities available under one-roof. With state-of-the-art research facilities, the Centre has been providing consultancy and testing services to the materials community for decades. This workshop was in line with the Centre’s relentless efforts in sensitizing the materials community, and provided detailed deliberations on standardization processes, the IIT Kanpur statement added.

Professor Anish Upadhyaya, Head, ACMS and Workshop Coordinator, in his introductory remarks, outlined the need for academia and industries to appreciate and understand the role of standard formulation for processes and products, whereas, Professor Kallol Mondal, Head MSE Department, welcomed the invited speakers from BIS.

In his inaugural address, Sanjiv Maini, Head of Metallurgical Division (MTD) described the activities of the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS), and its journey as the National standards body since independence. He shed light upon how the Bureau has been undertaking the work of formulation of standards on a range of materials (both in raw and finished form), products and processes, with specific reference to the various recent initiatives taken by BIS for standard formulation, certification, and online training on standards. He also pressed upon the need of academia to participate in the Standardization activity.