IIT Kanpur To Host Smart India Hackathon 2022 Software Edition

Image credit: Careers360 IIT Kanpur will host the Smart India Hackathon 2022 on August 25.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will host the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 on August 25. The programme of IIT Kanpur will be centrally inaugurated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) at 9 am. The Smart India Hackathon 2022 hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the Smart India Hackathon 2022 software grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26. This year, Smart India Hackathon - Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of Innovation and problem-solving attitude right from the school level.

Smart India Hackathon 2022 is jointly organized by the MoE’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems, and i4c Doordarshan and All India Radio are the media partners, while Shell and AWS are the sponsoring partners.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the MoE’s Innovation Cell and AICTE have identified 75 higher educational institutes and incubators as SIH nodal centres to host the participants of SIH and facilitate an environment to conduct the SIH in its well-defined and established format. At each nodal centre, an officer designated by the MoE’s Innovation Cell will monitor and preside over the proceedings during the entire duration of the SIH grand finale.

Every year, the SIH is conducted at various nodal centres, where selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors, and evaluators travel to the assigned physical centres. The premier and prominent higher educational institutes and incubators are identified as nodal centres by the MoE’s Innovation Cell and the AICTE in different cities. During the SIH grand finale, the student team works round the clock under the guidance of mentors and industry or Ministry representatives to produce the working solutions for the selected problem statements.

For the said purpose, IIT Kanpur was selected as one of the nodal centres to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon Software edition. A total of 27 teams having 150 participants are competing against 27 problem statements from 23 organizations. The IIT Kanpur is hosting problem statements given by the MoE, Government of India. Each problem statement has a winning amount of Rs one lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs one lakh, Rs 75000, and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.

SIH has witnessed huge participation from ministries, departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and private organizations in providing problem statements. SIH 2022 has offered 476 problem statements received from 62 organizations. 2033 winner teams of campus-level hackathons organized under SIH 2022, comprising more than 15000 students will participate in this year’s SIH grand finale at the national level. These teams will travel to the assigned nodal centres and will work on the problem statements during the grand finale of SIH 2022.

Prime Minister of India has been interacting with the student participants of the SIH every year since its inception and is expected to interact with the students this year again.