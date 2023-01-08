  • Home
IIT Kanpur To Host 11th Annual Entrepreneurial Festival From January 13 To 15

The 11th edition of the entrepreneurial festival of IIT Kanpur seeks to provide a platform to stimulate discussions on ideas turning issues to opportunities.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2023 1:25 pm IST

IIT Kanpur will host 11th entrepreneurial festival
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will host the 11th edition of its annual entrepreneurial festival - E-Summit - from January 13 to 15, 2023. The event will be hosted by the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell from IIT Kanpur. The 11th edition of the entrepreneurial festival of IIT Kanpur seeks to provide a platform to stimulate discussions on ideas turning issues to opportunities. Working professionals, including investors, startup founders, government officials and industrialists can register to attend the event at ecell.iitk.org. The theme for the event this year is Renaissance and Rise.

Padmashri BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and Board Member - Cyient, will be present as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony. Former Co-founder and MD of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, will be the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony.

E-Summit’22 strives to be the one-stop platform for bringing together everyone associated with the entrepreneurial ecosystem - ideators, pitchers, VCs, mentors, and enthusiasts; all under one roof for empowering ideas that have the potential to play a key role in shaping the future of the country, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said: “We’re glad to be hosting the 11th edition of our annual E’Summit with a host of leaders who have made significant mark in India’s entrepreneurial spectrum.”

“This summit is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the tech and business world, and to network with like-minded individuals from across the country. We are confident that E'Summit'22 will be a valuable and inspiring experience for all and would motivate aspiring entrepreneurs to shape their ideas into successful ventures,” he added.

With workshops such as - How to onboard your first 100 customers, Mint your first NFT, Network makes your Net-worth, Ad-Venture, and hands-on training sessions by esteemed mentors lined up, E-Summit’22 will offer a platform to hone creative, innovative, and feasible ideas/solutions relating to day-to-day problems, the institute statement said.

E-Summit’22 will also host the grand finale of the UpStart business model competition, which is a core component of the Summit; along with a Startup Expo with participation from startups, investors, speakers, organizations, from all over India.

Competitions including Be an Angel, Decrypt, Sell your Sole, Pitchers, Stock the Stock, will be held. The competitions, the institute added, will put the decisiveness, analytical thinking, business acumen, and communications skills of the participants to test. Participants will get a chance to widen their knowledge about the startup ecosystem with mentoring from industry experts, along with the chance to win cash prizes.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
