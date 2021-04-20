IIT Kanpur To Hold Launchpad Competition On April 23

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will be holding a launchpad competition on April 23 via its startup ‘Incubation and Innovation Center’.

IIT Kanpur to hold launchpad competition
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will be holding a launchpad competition on April 23 via its startup ‘Incubation and Innovation Center’. The event will be held along with Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in virtual mode. The event is aimed at changing the entrepreneurial landscape between Singapore and India.

The students, faculty members and researchers can join the virtual event through a live link on the official website iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur said, "To kick start their recent association, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and Startup Incubation and Innovation Center, IIT Kanpur will hold Launchpad Competition on April 23".

Commenting on prospective collaboration with SICCI, Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor In-charge, SIIC said, “LaunchPad 2021 is the first of many upcoming endeavours that marks the beginning of an unseen era in the incubation ecosystem."

The Chairman of SICCI, Dr T Chandroo said that, “It is our pleasure to collaborate with an institution of prestige, such as IIT Kanpur”.

The students had to pre-register themselves for the event. They will be showcasing their ideas and researches that can be developed into full-fledged projects. The experts will be weighing on the economic feasibility of their projects.

