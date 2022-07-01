IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare

IIT Kanpur to organise hybrid workshop on Telemedicine, AI in Healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) will organise a one-day hybrid workshop on July 2. The workshop, as per an official statement is a first-of-its-kind initiative proposing to establish several ‘Centres of Excellence (CoEs)’ on futuristic medicine as part of the GSMST and a Super Specialty Hospital as an extension of CoE. The one-day event will be addressed by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, and Professor Ashutosh Sharma, IIT Kanpur.

The workshop is envisioned to advance the concept of Telemedicine Policy and Strategy, Application scenarios, and explore the role of Artificial Intelligence in empowering the health system of the 21st century, IIT Kanour statement said.

It will cover sessions on driving the implementation of health technologies and interventions systematically by creating a framework for deploying business models for advanced point-of-care devices at the target geographies, a mechanism of collecting data securely, and applying emerging technological tools to come up with measures for preventing illness.

The workshop, the institute said, will shed light on key issues related to the relevance of telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

Session one is on “Current Scenario of Telemedicine in India”, and will be moderated by Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, and Professor SK Mishra, IIT Kanpur. Session two is on “Current Telemedicine Practices in India” and will be moderated by professor B Bhattacharya, and SR Sahoo from IIT Kanpur. Session three is on “Artificial Intelligence for Health” and will be moderated by Professor Ketan Rajawat, IIT Kanpur.

The keynote speaker for Session 1 include Vikram Pagaria, Joint Director, National Health Agency, Govt of India; Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; R Prakash, C-DOT, Department of Telecommunication; K Ganapathy, Apollo Telehealth Network Foundation, Chennai; Praveen Srivastava, Associate Director and Head; Health Informatics Department, C-DAC, Noida.

The keynote speakers for the second session include Sanjay Sood, Associate Director and Head, Health Informatics & Medical Electronics Department, Center of Advanced Computing, Mohali; Arjun Kalyanpur, Chairman, Teleradsol, Bangalore; R Kim, Director, Arvind Eye Hospital System, Madurai; Dr Sangeeta B. Desai, Head, Department of Pathology, TMH, Mumbai; and Professor Anjali Mishra, department of Endocrine Surgery and School of Telemedicine and Biomedical Informatics, SGPGI, Lucknow.

The keynote speakers for the third session include Dr Vijayakumar Chinnadurai, Scientist F. Cognitive control and machine learning centre, INMAS, Delhi AI application in Remote Patient Care; Dr Dileep Raman, co-founder, Cloud Physician, Bengaluru; Dr TK Srikanth, IIIT, Bangalore, Tele-mental Health Mission Task Force, MoH&FW, Govt. of India; Dr Raghu Dharmraju, President, ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park) at IISc; and Dr Prasanna Desikan, University of Minnesota, USA.

A round table conversation will be held following the in-depth sessions virtually with five eminent speakers, including, Vimal Wakhlu (Ex-CMD, TCIL), Professor Sunil Shroff, Senior Consultant, Urology and Renal transplant surgeon, and Professor PK Pradhan, President, Telemedicine Society of India.