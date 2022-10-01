GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply By October 4

GATE 2023 registration date extended

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the last date to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Earlier scheduled to close on Friday, September 30, now the GATE 2023 registration window will remain open till October 4. Candidates can now apply online for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in by October 4 without any late GATE 2023 registration fee. GATE 2023 qualified candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

“The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 4th Oct. 2022,” a statement on the gate.iitk.ac.in website read.

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers this year. In addition to the 29 papers, candidates can also choose two paper combinations in GATE application process from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of the GATE 2023 two papers, however, will be subject to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Steps

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2023 registration fee Preview GATE application form 2023 Submit and download the GATE 2023 application form

