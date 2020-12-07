IIT Kanpur Establishes New Department Of Sustainable Energy Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has established a new department of Sustainable Energy Engineering. The new department at the institute is introduced with the aim of becoming a vital contribution to the nation's growing clean and renewable energy sector by generating high quality scientific and technological knowhow and human resources.

Professor Abhay Karandikar Director of the institute during the introduction of the new Department said: “This initiative comes at an opportune time when the Indian government has committed to source at least 40% of its energy requirement from clean and renewable energy sources by 2030, as pledged in the Paris Agreement."

Professor Karandikar further added that the new department of Sustainable Energy Engineering also aims to contribute to India’s bid to become a global leader in the widespread adoption of sustainable energy technologies impacting a variety of sectors such as electricity and transportation.

IIT Kanpur’ Department Of Sustainable Energy Engineering -- Curriculum

The new department, as per an IIT Kanpur statement, envisions to develop high-quality academic programmes at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. The curriculum will train the students to become well-rounded energy engineers who will become assets to the industry as well as academia and research organizations. It will engage in cutting-edge research in frontier and futuristic areas related to energy sustainability with a clear focus on new, renewable and alternate energy technologies, the IIT Kanpur statement added.

The Director, in the statement said that the academic programmes aims to provide multiple skill-sets to its students, with relevant courses from core engineering disciplines blended with sciences and humanities. He also added: “The new department will also emphasize on the translation of its research outcomes into indigenous technology development, prototyping and commercialization, in alignment with Indian Government’s flagship programmes such as Make in India, Skill India, Swachchha Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”