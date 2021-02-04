IIT Kanpur Development Foundation Appoints First CEO

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Development Foundation, or IITKDF, on February 4, appointed Kapil Kaul as its first CEO. IIT Kanpur said Mr Kaul will lay the vision and strategy of the IITKDF and lead the fundraising efforts to meet IIT Kanpur’s long-term growth aspirations, engaging with external stakeholders including alumni, corporates and philanthropists in India and across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “We are excited to welcome Mr Kapil Kaul and look forward to his leading the IITKDF and ensuring that the foundation develops long term, sustainable, and profitable relationships with its stakeholders. At IIT Kanpur, our vision for the IITKDF is for it to reach the global standards of ‘development offices’ that are present in universities of global repute. This requires a vision and strategy consistent with the long-term objectives of IIT Kanpur and the fostering of relationships with donors, corporate partners, and IIT Kanpur faculty, staff and students who are all ambassadors for the Institute’s fundraising initiatives...”

Mr Kapil Kaul will be guided by the board of IITKDF consisting of eminent alumni including Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and executive chairman – Cyient Corporation; Mr Rajeev Ranjan, Director – Synopsys; and Mr Rajiv Swarup, former president, Shiv Nadar University.

The Board is chaired by Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, with Prof S Ganesh, Deputy Director, and Prof Jayant Singh, Dean of Resources and Alumni as ex-officio members.

Mr Kapil Kaul, CEO, IITKDF said, “I am honoured to be a part of a great team at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. IIT Kanpur is a global brand and it shall be my endeavour to work to enhance its reputation with visibility across digital and social media platforms. IITK DF is a milestone in our engagement with all alumni and stakeholders in a professional way and I look forward to developing IITKDF into a world-class professionally managed organization, adopting technology and best practices to make it a huge success.”