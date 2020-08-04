IIT Kanpur, Defence Ministry Join Hands For ‘Predictive Analysis Of Public Grievances’

A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Ministry of Defence and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh and Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur Prof S Ganesh to conduct and develop the exploratory and predictive analysis of Public Grievances received in the portal of Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) using the tools of artificial intelligence, machine learning and statistics.

The project “Analyzing Grievances Data using Artificial Intelligence” is being collaborated with the faculty of IIT Kanpur, Prof Shalabh, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Prof Piyush Rai and Prof Nisheeth Srivastava from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The Ministry of Defence and DARPG receive grievances from people from all parts of the country which are of different nature. These grievances are addressed by corresponding divisions of various ministries in the government.

The current project aims at developing the predictive models which can analyze the cause of grievances, provide insights into the nature of grievances, infer any Spatio-temporal trends in the data and predict the quality or severity or sentiment of the grievances.

As soon as the complaint comes, it is planned that it gets automatically directed to the concerned officer, it is solved, and feedback is obtained automatically without requiring human intervention.

Another aim is to predict the quality of redressal response by the serving officer. The analysis and modelling of data will help the ministry in bringing about systematic changes and policy interventions.

The analysis will help the Ministry of Defence to assess if more complaints are coming from any specific areas or regions or cities etc.