IIT Kanpur closes current semester, grants credit relaxations to graduating batch

Considering the disruption in the semester due to the COVID1-19 pandemic including the summer term, IIT Kanpur has decided to grant certain credit relaxations to the graduating batch in order to help the students graduate on time, institute Director Abhay Karandikar said.

Mr Karandikar said the decision has been taken as approved by the senate of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The Institute has also decided to close the current semester and as a one-time exception, all the students will be awarded grades for their courses based on mid semester exam or quizzes or assignments or projects etc.

The grading for courses and theses will be completed by June 30, Mr Karandikar said in a series of tweets.

“There will be no terminations at the end of the semester. Further details of the decisions of the Senate and various implementation aspects will be communicated to the students separately,” he added.

“On the whole, IIT Kanpur Senate has adopted several extraordinary measures to help the anxious students (especially those in their graduating year) whose academics have been disrupted due to #Covid19,” he said.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will continue to remain closed, as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 31.

However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted in the institutions.