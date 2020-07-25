  • Home
  • IIT Kanpur Begins Fundraising Campaign To Provide Laptops To 600 Students

IIT Kanpur Begins Fundraising Campaign To Provide Laptops To 600 Students

The aim is to resolve hardware issues and provide laptop and internet subscription to students belonging to economically deprived sections.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 1:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, also widely known as IIT Kanpur, has initiated a fundraising campaign for the students facing a financial crunch amid the Covid-19 crisis. The aim is to resolve hardware issues and provide laptop and internet subscription to those belonging to economically deprived sections.

As the situation is worsening with every passing day, the Board at IIT Kanpur has decided to conduct online classes for the entire first semester of the 2020-21 academic session. However, in anticipation of the major technical issues, the institute has begun implementing the strategies developed in favour of the students to avoid any obstructions during the learning processes.

The fundraising section on the institute’s website says, “We have 600 such students who cannot afford necessary hardware like laptops and broadband connections to support online education. The estimate that the cost of each laptop and broadband connection, which many students require, is approximately Rs. 50,000.”

To cover the expenses, the total amount required is nearly Rs 3 crore.

