IIT Kanpur, AUS Sign Agreement For Advanced Drone Data Analytics

The Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) signed the agreement with the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems (CDIS) of IIT Kanpur for advanced drone data analytics.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 28, 2022 1:42 pm IST

AUS signs agreement with IIT Kanpur for advanced drone data analytics (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) has signed a teaming agreement with IIT-Kanpur for advanced drone data analytics to develop sustainable solutions in areas such as rural development, infrastructure, and mining, a statement said. The company on Friday signed the agreement with the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems (CDIS) of IIT Kanpur, its statement noted.

The teaming agreement is the first step toward unlocking the latent potential of drone data, it mentioned.

"AUS and CDIS will together develop sustainable and integrated solutions to improve the impact and scale of various use cases like rural development, infrastructure, and mining," it stated.

ALSO READ | IIT Madras-Made Solid Waste Combustor Commissioned At BHEL Factory, Tiruchi

AUS is the largest drone-solution provider for the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme, under which it has mapped more than 55 lakh acres of the rural area spanning across 18,000 villages, it mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

