IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Kanpur announces ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ for JEE Advanced rank holders (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced a special scholarship programme for students who are placed within the all India top 100 ranking of JEE Advanced. ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ programme include “ten prestigious and highly sought after academic scholarships for students within the top 100 AIR in JEE 2021”, the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur is starting the scholarship programme with support from its alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The scholarships will include all the expenses including tuition fee, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, and transport.

“The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech/BS Program for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship will ensure that not a single meritorious student should have their education limited due to financial constraints. Each of the eligible students would be entitled to an annual scholarship of Rs 3 lakhs, which would cover their expenses during the UG program,” an official statement said.

An undergraduate student at IIT Kanpur typically spends Rs 12 lakh in the four years of the BTech and BS programmes.

“The special scholarship will free the meritorious students from financial concerns and smoothen their path to pursue academic excellence and turn their aspiration into a reality. We are grateful for the backing of our alumni and donors for this unique initiative to support students who would otherwise find it difficult to fund their education. With unique benefits, scholarships are a visible and coveted form of prestige available to the students during their formal education and attach a certain level of distinction and recognition to their career. We hope that the scholarships will attract the best of students,” Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said.