IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has announced new examination centres for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). "With the addition addition of 23 new cities/towns, the GATE 2023 will now be conducted in 219 cities across India," GATE official notification mentioned. Last year, GATE 2022 was held across 206 cities.

Apart from the regional centres, GATE 2023 will be conducted in international cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. "Along with the new cities, details on the two-paper combinations for GATE 2023 are also updated on the official website. There are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023 with the addition of some new paper combinations," the release read.

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 across eight zones. The application process will commence from September 30, the candidates can apply at gate.iitk.ac.in.