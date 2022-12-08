IIT Kanpur Alumnus Contributes Rs 2 Crore To Seed Health-Tech Innovations

Image credit: Official Release IT Kanpur director, Abhay Karandikar and Ajay Dubey signed the agreement.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur alumnus has contributed Rs 2 Crore for seeding health technology innovations. The contribution was done by Ajay Dubey and Rooma Dubey and an agreement for the same was signed at IIT Kanpur on December 6. The contribution was made towards instituting the ‘Rooma and Ajay Dubey Healthcare Innovation and Ideation Program’ with an aim to fund and nurture innovations in health technology and build an ecosystem to nurture start-ups founded by students in the Health Tech domain.

The Healthcare Innovation and Ideation (HII) programme will expose students to various problem statements and motivate them to come up with technology solutions, and develop technological ideas for the betterment of the healthcare system. Under the umbrella of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, students will get funding and networking opportunities to fast-track their growth and build a culture of entrepreneurship.

Also Read || IIT Madras Alumni Donates Rs 3 Crore For Enhancing Research Capabilities

On this occasion, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “Health-tech innovations under the R and D ecosystem of IIT Kanpur have grown manifold in the last few years. We also have a growing number of incubated startups working in healthcare. On behalf of the institute, I gratefully acknowledge Mr Ajay Dubey and Mrs Rooma Dubey's contribution towards supporting more robust technological advancements in healthcare to make India self-reliant. This generous endeavour would surely encourage more young people to develop affordable technologies for India’s health-tech sector.”

After signing the agreement, Ajay Dubey said, “The aim of instituting HII programme is to find solutions that have been designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Affordable healthcare is already a huge challenge. The only way forward is for India to create its own solutions, designing, developing, and innovating here, to come out with equipment, processes that work in India, and at a scale that we need it.”

Dean of Resources and Alumni Relations, Professor Kantesh Balani said, “IIT Kanpur extends sincere gratitude to Mr Ajay Dubey and Mrs Rooma Dubey for their generous contribution. This HII programme, through this MoU signing, will encourage young student innovators of tomorrow to make an evident impact in the domain of HealthTech.”