IIT Kanpur, AARDO To Host 'Mitigating Climate Change While Harnessing Renewable Energy' Training Programme

Image credit: Official Press Release IIT Kanpur collaborates with AARDO to hold training programme.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in collaboration with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) is organizing a training programme on innovative technologies of renewable energies for rural areas to mitigate the challenges of climate change. The course objective is to sensitise participants on using the engineering of renewable energies as a tool to fight back against the impact of climate change. The inauguration of the training programme was held on November 17 and the programme will be conducted till November 24, 2022.

Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary General, AARDO was the chief guest for the occasion, while Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur accompanied him. Professor A R Harish, Dean of Research and Development, IIT Kanpur; Dr Sanjeeb K Behera, Head of Administration and Research Divisions, AARDO; Professor B V Rathish Kumar, Head, CCE IIT Kanpur and Professor J Ramkumar, Coordinator, Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) IIT Kanpur, were present at the inauguration event.

Professor J Ramkumar welcomed the participants and introduced the initiatives taken by IIT Kanpur to develop technologies that will harness renewable energy. “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to transform our world. More than any other sector, agriculture is the common thread which holds the SDGs together. Regarding this training, the USP is ‘Learn by doing”, he said.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur said, “I hope that this programme would inspire more people to move towards sustainable energy. We have our dedicated Sustainable Energy Engineering Department to work on issues related to sustainability. Our focus is empowering the rural areas around us through the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) established in our institute. A platform is given to rural innovations in this centre and we have also transferred technology to African countries through AARDO. We’re delighted to have signed an MoU with AARDO for student exchange programmes and high-end skilling.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary General, AARDO, said, "Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century. Its most severe impacts may still be avoided if efforts are made to transform current energy systems. At AARDO, a compendium/basket of technologies has been compiled in the form of dynamic database of innovative technologies captioned as “Affordable Technology Menu” (ATM), wherein available technologies for transfer as well as the innovative technology are parked. A few of the samples of selected technologies from the ATM are being handed over to four member countries.”

Dr Sanjeeb K Behera, outlined the mission of AARDO and its relevance to today’s world, while Professor B V Rathish Kumar, invited the participants and he hoped that the participants leave with a pleasant educational experience.