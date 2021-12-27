IIT Kanpur 54th Convocation: Institute Sets-Up Bio Bubble For Attendees, PM Modi To Be Chief Guest

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting its 54th convocation tomorrow, December 28 in a hybrid mode. The convocation will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a chief guest. While governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will attend the event as guests of honour. IIT Kanpur has geared up its arrangement in view of the pertaining Covid situation.

IIT Kanpur will create a bio bubble and the convocation will be conducted inside the bio bubble to ensure maximum safety of the attendees. The institute will conduct the RT-PCR tests of all the attendees a day prior to the convocation and a subsequent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be conducted on the Convocation Day before the event starts.

A total of 1,723 students will be receiving their degrees at IIT Kanpur’s 54th convocation and 80 prizes and medals will be given. 21 students will also be awarded the outstanding PhD thesis award in the second session of the convocation. Moreover, three honorary doctorate degrees will be given to three eminent personalities - professor Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, and Ajoy Chakrabarty.

“Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimize contamination risks from the novel coronavirus. Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably for the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation. This is in line with IIT Kanpur’s vision to ensure holistic well-being and safety for all,” said IIT Kanpur in its statement.

Professor S Ganesh, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur said, “With great joy comes greater responsibility. As we’re going to celebrate the 54th Convocation in a hybrid mode in the presence of respected invited dignitaries, it is our duty to ensure everyone’s safety. Hence, in view of the constantly changing scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting additional precautionary drills inside the campus. Prior tests are to be conducted to check the health of everyone who will be attending the event physically. This is to ensure utmost safety to all the attendees so that the joy of the occasion is not hampered.”

