IIT Kanpur 54th Convocation: 1723 Students Received Degrees, Highlights Here

IIT Kanpur conducted its 54th convocation ceremony today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted its 54th convocation ceremony today. A total of 1723 students received their degrees and three honorary doctorate degrees were awarded to persons of eminence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event as a chief guest. While the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath attended the event as guests of honour.

IIT Kanpur’s 54th convocation was conducted in a hybrid mode and the institution ensured. A total of 1,723 students received their degrees in which 880 students attend convocation in-person on the campus, the remaining students joined the event remotely.

All the students were issued the digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. The same technology is being used to implement land records in some states.

Gracing the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said, “I congratulate you and specially your parents on this glorious day of your life. Once you step outside the college, a lot of people will come to you with shortcuts to success. But when asked to choose between comfort and challenge, I would advise you all to go for the latter. The one who faces challenges and overcomes them with efficient solutions is the one who scales the greatest heights. It is time for India to be self-reliant. We’ve already lost precious time over the years; we shall not waste any more time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath addressed the event and said, “It is a matter of fortune that we have institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU, IIM Lucknow that show a new path to the youth of the state. The state government has contributed mutually with IIT Kanpur on several projects such as being a technical partner in the Defence Manufacturing Corridor and setting up Centre of Excellence in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Now, the state government has also given approval for an upcoming School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) paired with a super-speciality hospital, which would enrich the health system of the state. We have also set-up a task force among technical institutions to look after future collaborative work in various fields such as Drone Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, 3D-printing, Cyber Security, and Internet.”