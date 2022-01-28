  • Home
IIT Kanpur's 2022 MBA Batch Records 100% Placement

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 5:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The 2020-22 MBA batch of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) recorded 100 per cent placement as all the 55 students who took part in the placement process got jobs. "IIT Kanpur's MBA programme received a total of 61 offers by 35 visiting companies for 55 students, in addition to the 11 pre-placement offers/interviews (PPO/PPI)," the release read.

The MBA programme also recorded a year-over-year (YoY) average CTC growth of 22.54 per cent amid the pandemic economic downturn. "MBA packages at IIT Kanpur traditionally had some of the highest multiples in terms of fee to CTC ratio and this year the program outdid itself and recorded a 1:9 average fees to CTC ratio highest anywhere in the country," as per the release.

The recruiters were from various sectors- 37 per cent of the batch getting placed in the Analytics Domain, 24 per cent in IT/Consulting, 20 per cent in Marketing, 11 per cent in Finance and 8 per cent in Operations respectively. "Some of the top recruiters this year were – Accenture Strategy, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Axtria, Tiger Analytics, Juspay, IBM, Wells Fargo, Flipkart, Deloitte, Mastercard, Infosys, Dell, Berger, Digit, and so on. Some of the key roles offered were Technology Consultant, Product Manager, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Associate Solution Advisor, Senior Data Analyst, etc," the release read.

Congratulating the faculty and MBA students on the achievement, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “Our MBA Programme under the IME Department has been a pioneer in keeping up with the trends of the industry and in nurturing future leaders for the country. Our 2021 Placement Phase I had been very uplifting for the institute across sectors as we saw trust of recruiters pouring in terms of the exponential numbers we recorded. With the MBA Programme scoring a century, it just adds a feather on the cap. I congratulate the whole coordinating team along with the students and faculties for their relentless efforts in making this possible.”

The institute's MBA programme was ranked 16th in the NIRF India Rankings 2021: Management category.

