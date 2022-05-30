  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University Develop Early Warning System For Neonatal, Infant Mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University Develop Early Warning System For Neonatal, Infant Mortality

The early warning indicators identified by the researchers include observable biological characteristics, demographic characteristics and socio-economic factors of households, mothers and newborns.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 30, 2022 4:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Align Admission Procedure To University's Policy: Delhi University To St Stephen's College
Ploy To Divert Attention: West Bengal Governor On Cabinet Nod For Chief Minister As Chancellor Of Universities
IIT Delhi Study Reveals Mechanisms Driving SARS-CoV-2 Evolution In Humans
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm To Protect Air Traffic Control, Power Distribution From Attacks
Industrial Training Institute Berhampur Develops Solar Tree
West Bengal Likely To Change Law To Replace Governor As 'Visitor' Of Private Universities
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University Develop Early Warning System For Neonatal, Infant Mortality
IIT Jodhpur and the Western Michigan University, USA have identified significant neonatal and infant mortality predictors
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur and the Western Michigan University, USA have identified significant neonatal and infant mortality predictors using multiple machine learning (ML) techniques. The early warning indicators identified by the researchers include observable biological characteristics, demographic characteristics and socio-economic factors of households, mothers and newborns.

"The primary objective of this research was to identify early warning signs of child mortality that community health workers can use. Reducing child mortality is a specific goal under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), 2030. Previous research in this direction has established that poor clinical knowledge among healthcare workers is one of the causes of child mortality in developing economies," said Dweepobotee Brahma, Assistant Professor, Centre for Mathematical and Computational Economics, School of AI and Data Science at IIT Jodhpur.

"The early warning indicators identified in this study do not require advanced medical knowledge and can be easily used by community healthcare workers. The study uses a range of machine learning algorithms to assess the relative importance of characteristics such as being firstborns, being born in poorer households, and having a low birth weight," Ms Brahma added. The future goal is to extend and develop more streamlined screening criteria with the availability of more granular data with a combination of clinical and socio-economic characteristics.

According to the research team, while clinical studies may have identified early warning signs, they do not assess the effects of policy variables. "Clinical studies are localised in nature, costly to conduct and collect information pertaining to medical characteristics. In contrast, we used easily available, nationally representative, large household survey data to identify early warning signs that are generalisable to the entire population.

"Early warning medical indicators emerging from clinical studies are often expensive to scale as it requires imparting medical training. The early warning indicators that we identify are such that community health workers working in remote areas with modest medical training will be able to implement. Thus, our results provide the necessary input to formulate one of the priority interventions under the India Newborn Action Plan," Ms Brahma said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check
NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
Live | RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 Announced, How To Check
West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 Announced, How To Check
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................