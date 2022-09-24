IIT Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Inaugurates Centre For Sustainable Drinking Water

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Jodhpur has joined hands with the JCKIF to organize “Udbhaas” from September 24 to 26.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has joined hands with the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) to organize “Udbhaas” from September 24 to 26, 2022. Union Minister of Jal Sakthi, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has graced the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme at IIT Jodhpur, today. Mr Shekhawat has inaugurated the Centre for Sustainable Drinking Water, Dharohar – the Phygital Craft Museum and Craft Exhibition and Sale

Addressing the residents of Jodhpur, Union Minister of Jal Sakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, “I would like to start with appreciating IIT Jodhpur for conceptualizing and organising the multisectoral programme “Udbhaas- Jal Aur Jeevan”. IITs continue playing an important role in the overall development of the country in different domains and in different aspects of life. An approach of critical, analytical and innovative thinking is very important to lead a progressive path. The cross-sectoral approach of bringing together the academia, policymakers and governing bodies of IIT Jodhpur to provide innovative solutions for social concerns such as desalination of drinking water is very commendable."

Highlighting the event, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur and Chairman, Board of Directors, JCKIF, said, “IIT Jodhpur and JCKIF is committed to work for integrated, inclusive and sustainable development of Jodhpur. JCKIF is a major component of the innovation system at IIT Jodhpur. It aims to be a catalytic agent for knowledge and innovation-driven inclusive and sustainable growth of Jodhpur and its adjoining areas. With this, we are setting up a Centre for Sustainability of Drinking Water supported by Jal Jeevan Mission to provide innovative support to address the core problem of drinking water at Jodhpur."

"Along with this, IIT Jodhpur is also working on developing a digital archive for preserving the craft forms and knowledge of Jodhpur by using its technological and managerial interventions. From developing artisan-focused business models to developing cutting-edge technology to enable consumer emersion and related commerce, are some of the initiatives on the same," added Professor Chaudhury during his address.

The Centre for Sustainable Drinking Water with a focus area on sustainability in drinking water sources is one of the five centres supported by the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) Ministry of Jal Shakti. The mandate of the centre is capacity building, outreach, research and education (CORE).

During Udbhaas, Project Craft, a vertical dedicated to the protection, preservation and promotion of indigenous craft and craftsmen is organising a talk series and a hackathon competition to spur innovation, entrepreneurship and livelihood incubation in the area of craft.