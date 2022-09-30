IIT Jodhpur Sets Up Civil And Infrastructure Engineering Department. A First In IITs

IIT Jodhpur sets up new department

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has established a new department -- Department of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering. The new department seeks to integrate multiple engineering and science verticals to provide a holistic solution to the civil and infrastructure engineering problems of the country. The department has been set up to train a new group of engineers who are capable of designing large-scale infrastructures that are smart, sustainable, and climate change resilient. The BTech programme of the department is the first in the country to introduce two dedicated groups of high-demand courses, Infrastructure Engineering and Smart Infrastructure Systems.

Currently, according to an IIT Jodhpur statement, the department runs BTech in Civil and Infrastructure Engineering. Other than the regular BTech, the students would be able to earn dedicated specializations in smart infrastructure, energy, or environment within the four years of their BTech programmes, the institute said.

Students can also convert their BTech to BTech-MTech dual-degree and can earn a dual-degree in either energy or environment within five years. These specializations and dual-degree allow students to gain advanced training in transformative technologies and more profound research experience, it said.

While the courses under Infrastructure Engineering deals with the planning, construction, and operation of large-scale telecom and IT infrastructures; railway, airport, and ship-port design; infrastructure planning, management, and engineering; thermal and nuclear power infrastructure engineering; and green building and sustainable materials, Smart Infrastructure Systems offer courses on the application of AI/ML in civil and engineering; cyber-physical systems in civil engineering; digital twin for asset management; intelligent buildings; and surveillance and security of Infrastructures.

The department also runs two MTech and MTech-PhD programmes in Infrastructure Engineering with Specialization Energy and Infrastructure Engineering with Specialization in Environmental Engineering. The BTech and MTech or MTech-PhD courses have been designed in close consultation with the industry in India and abroad.

Students graduating from these courses will be exceptionally trained in smart infrastructure systems and skilled in applying AI/ML to build digitalized construction and monitoring systems for large-scale infrastructures.

Talking about the unique feature of this department, Dr. Ranju Mohan, Head, Department of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Our aim is to produce next-generation engineers through adaptive, flexible and interdisciplinary training programs rooted through cohesive interaction with research organizations, academicians and industries. The curriculum of our UG and PG program is aligned with this aim. Through ongoing collaborations, faculties aim to create a co-creation platform that enables multiple players /stakeholders in civil and infrastructure firms to bring solutions for various societal issues under a common store.”