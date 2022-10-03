IIT Jodhpur School Of Liberal Arts Launches New Centre On Arts, Digital Immersion

  • Home
The Centre seeks to explore the intersection of art and digital technology and bring academics, performers, and researchers belonging to diverse fields together to pursue the common objective of promoting art and artists, both local and global.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 1:16 pm IST

IIT Jodhpur launches new centre on Arts and Digital Immersion
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s School of Liberal Arts has launched a new Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion. The School of Liberal Arts, as per an IIT Jodhpur statement, aims to promote a transdisciplinary and futuristic outlook with the establishment of the Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion (CoE ADI). The Centre seeks to explore the intersection of art and digital technology and bring academics, performers, and researchers belonging to diverse fields together to pursue the common objective of promoting art and artists, both local and global, it added.

The centre was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan awardee classical vocalist, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty and eminent scientist Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee, Professor Ashutosh Sharma. Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director and Professor SR Vadera, Deputy Director, IIT Jodhpur also graced the event with their presence.

The new centre has derived its inspiration from the National Education Policy 2020 which encourages an expanded vision of Liberal Arts without any compartmentalization between arts, sciences and technology.

Highlighting the unique vision of CoE ADI, Professor Chhanda Chakraborti, Adjunct Faculty, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Jodhpur, said, “CoE ADI aims to promote learning and activities in diverse fields like visual arts (such as painting, sculpture, photography), performing arts (such as music, theatre, dance), performance arts (such as art with body, space, sound, light), augmented reality, virtual reality, and digital gaming.

CoE ADI, the institute statement said, intends to explore the intersection between art and the digital medium in the form of art analytics, content development, social history and sociological analysis of newer art forms.

